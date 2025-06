Trollsvannstua

Trollsvannstua translate to "Troll lake cabin"

I transported some refugees there so they could have some good time by the lake. Swimming, canoeing, fishing and hiking. I did not want to take any pictures of the refugees, so I took a picture of the cabin, and there are some staff in the picture.

I connected to a Kenyan refugee, and I promised to help him sending money to his wife back in Nairobi. He was very happy to meet me.