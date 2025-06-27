Buying strawberries

Previous
I took a portrait of this Vietnamese woman last year, and gave her a print of the picture.
She always smiles and waves to me when I'm coming to park the bus. I felt I needed to buy from her again today, even if the price was a bit high.

Last years portrait:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-06-12
