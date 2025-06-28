Sign up
Previous
Photo 1641
Emergency Room
I'm still not feeling well, so I called the ER today. They asked me to come in. I didn't see a doctor, but a nurse gave me good advice on what to eat and drink etc.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
*lynn
ace
Take care, Ole
June 28th, 2025
