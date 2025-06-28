Previous
Emergency Room by okvalle
Emergency Room

I'm still not feeling well, so I called the ER today. They asked me to come in. I didn't see a doctor, but a nurse gave me good advice on what to eat and drink etc.
Ole Kristian Valle

*lynn ace
Take care, Ole
June 28th, 2025  
