Photo 1642
It's not helping me
I'm still sick, and the pills are not helping me at all. I'm not going to work tomorrow.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2509
photos
48
followers
22
following
449% complete
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1636
1637
1638
174
1639
1640
1641
1642
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th June 2025 8:23pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So sorry to read this. Get well soon, Ole.
June 29th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Oh no, that’s not good. I’m so sorry you’re feeling unwell.
June 29th, 2025
