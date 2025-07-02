Previous
Feeding the birds by okvalle
Photo 1645

Feeding the birds

I took a trip to the city square of Drammen today. I'm not so often here now, since I moved a little further away.
I saw this man feeding the birds there, so I hade to make a street photo of it today.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
