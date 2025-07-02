Sign up
Previous
Photo 1645
Feeding the birds
I took a trip to the city square of Drammen today. I'm not so often here now, since I moved a little further away.
I saw this man feeding the birds there, so I hade to make a street photo of it today.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2512
photos
48
followers
22
following
450% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd July 2025 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
