Memories

When I was much younger, and was shooting on film, it produced a lot of empty film canisters.

Back then my mother lived in an apartment block, and there was a coin laundry she used. She used my old film canisters to store 5 kroner coins used for the tumble dryer.

When clearing out the apartment after she passed fifteen years ago, I found one film canister with coins. I kept it as a memory of my mother.