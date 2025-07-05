Sign up
Previous
Photo 1648
Scout camp
I was driving some scouts going on a big national scout camp today.
I had a good chat with this man during the trip.
It brought me back to my time in the scout movement over several years, and I actually wished that I could join them :)
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2515
photos
48
followers
22
following
451% complete
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
5th July 2025 11:04am
Oli Lindenskov
Flott tú kemur rundt har👍😊
July 5th, 2025
