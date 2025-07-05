Previous
Scout camp by okvalle
Photo 1648

Scout camp

I was driving some scouts going on a big national scout camp today.
I had a good chat with this man during the trip.
It brought me back to my time in the scout movement over several years, and I actually wished that I could join them :)
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Flott tú kemur rundt har👍😊
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact