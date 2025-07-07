Previous
On the way from the shops by okvalle
Photo 1650

On the way from the shops

I met this slug on my way home from the supermarket today, so I thought why not capture it.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
Jenny ace
Love the perspective!
July 7th, 2025  
