Previous
Photo 1652
Geitrams
Also called Rosebay Willowherb in UK/Ireland and Fireweed in North Amerika.
I was lucky to get a bumble bee in the shot
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2520
photos
48
followers
22
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th July 2025 4:02pm
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt👍
July 9th, 2025
