Previous
Photo 1653
Garlic
Yesterday we purchased a basket of solo garlic, also called single clove garlic.
I just had to try to capture it for todays picture.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th July 2025 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
