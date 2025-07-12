Sign up
Previous
Photo 1655
New hair
I picked up my wife after she have got her hair done today ❤️
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th July 2025 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Oh those curls are so lovely! And her smile, too!
July 12th, 2025
