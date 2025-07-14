The Huseby Mounds rise like silent sentinels in the landscape near the old Huseby farm in Lier, their rounded forms shaped by time and mystery. The farm itself reaches back to the 8th century and is believed to have once been the home of a powerful chieftain.
These mounds, each about five meters high and more than thirty across, are thought to be ancient burial sites. Though never properly excavated, they whisper of forgotten rites and long-lost lives. Over the centuries, curious hands have disturbed their silence—most notably in 1849 and 1940. A third mound was leveled as early as 1823, and from it, legend tells of a ship’s keel unearthed in 1720.
The northern mound is often called Hallvard’s Mound, in memory of Hallvard Vebjørnsson (1020–1043), a local man who would become St. Hallvard, the patron saint of Oslo—declared holy in 1125. His story, tied to justice and sacrifice, still lingers in the air around these hills.
Close by lies St. Hallvard’s spring, once a place of pilgrimage. In 1993, a millstone was placed there in quiet reverence, marking what would have been 950 years since the saint’s death.
Between the mounds winds St. Hallvard’s Road, tracing a path through history and legend.