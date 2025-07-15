I almost forgot...

I've been pretty busy at home today. I had planned to go out to take a picture after I've done my chores. Then suddenly I realised that I had forgot to eat, so I made some food, fried some bacon as a side dish etc. When I looked outside, I saw that It had suddenly gotten pretty dark, and the rain started to pour down. So what should I do? I decided to take a quick snap of the bacon, eat and go out, but the weather had worsen.

At least I got a shot. Not a very good one, just one to fill in because I almost forgot to take one. I'll try to do better tomorrow :)