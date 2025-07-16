Previous
The new hospital by okvalle
Photo 1659

The new hospital

The new hospital is getting close to completion. Some parts will open in August, and the rest in October.
Compare to my April 2022 picture:
https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2022-04-18
16th July 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
