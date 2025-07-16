Sign up
Previous
Photo 1659
The new hospital
The new hospital is getting close to completion. Some parts will open in August, and the rest in October.
Compare to my April 2022 picture:
https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2022-04-18
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th July 2025 7:50pm
