Previous
Photo 1660
Geese
It was yet another hot day here, so a lot of people were at my favourite lake. The geese kept at a distance from swimming people, so it was hard to get close to them. This is the best shot I got today.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1660
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th July 2025 4:39pm
