Previous
Sunset by okvalle
Photo 1661

Sunset

Or the rest of it.
I had a great trip across the country, and reaching the fjords of western Norway, I met an amazing sunset, but I just couldn't stop anywhere. This picture was taken onboard a ferry after the sunset.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact