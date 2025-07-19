Sign up
Previous
Photo 1661
Sunset
Or the rest of it.
I had a great trip across the country, and reaching the fjords of western Norway, I met an amazing sunset, but I just couldn't stop anywhere. This picture was taken onboard a ferry after the sunset.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2025
