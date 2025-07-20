Fuelling

I had a terribly long day. I left Molde at 19.00 Saturday, and arrived at home at 05:15 Sunday morning. I had to make a big detour because of a landslide. I heard about the landslide when I was onboard a ferry, so I spoke to the crew and locals. They suggested that I needed to take the ferry back, and explained to me what route to take. It added a couple of hours to the trip.

This afternoon I went back to work to clean the bus, and refuel it.

I had no energy left, so I just grabbed a mobile photo while fuelling.