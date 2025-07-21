Previous
Groundsel by okvalle
Photo 1664

Groundsel

I have struggled to figure out some malfunction on my camera. It turned out that my 11-22 zoom just died!
I tested my macro lens, and took a few shots just to check. This is a plant I found in the garden
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

