Previous
Photo 1664
Groundsel
I have struggled to figure out some malfunction on my camera. It turned out that my 11-22 zoom just died!
I tested my macro lens, and took a few shots just to check. This is a plant I found in the garden
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st July 2025 7:55pm
