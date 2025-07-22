Previous
Mouse garlic by okvalle
Photo 1665

Mouse garlic

I had to do some shopping to prepare for my upcoming trip to the Faroe Islands on Sunday.
I stopped by the florists to see if I could find something interesting.
Ole Kristian Valle

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely dof and capture
July 22nd, 2025  
