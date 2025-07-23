Previous
15 Kjelsås by okvalle
Photo 1666

15 Kjelsås

I had a break while driving an Austrian group for sightseeing in Oslo. I was parked just by the tram stop at the Frogner/Vigeland park, so I wanted to take a picture of one.

Best on black!
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact