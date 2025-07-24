Sign up
Previous
Photo 1667
We need to cool down
It's hot again today. We need the fans to cool us a bit down. It's hard to sleep in this heat..
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
2
365
Canon EOS M50
24th July 2025 7:11pm
