Photo 1668
Tansy
While picking up my wife from work I just captured this while waiting for her.
It's hot again today, so staying outside isn't fun.
My fan also broke down today, so I wonder how I will sleep tonight.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th July 2025 2:16pm
