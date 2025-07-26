Previous
Eidanger Church by okvalle
Eidanger Church

My last assignment before my vacation was bringing wedding guests from this church to the venue. Mobile photo.
Now I'll do some packing for the flight tomorrow.

About the church: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eidanger_Church
Ole Kristian Valle

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful church. Have a good trip!
July 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt 👍😊
July 26th, 2025  
