Previous
Welcome home by okvalle
Photo 1670

Welcome home

That's what the crew announced, at least in Faroese. For me it was like coming home, since I lived here for almost 30 years.
I met a lot of people I know from the airport and home to my daughter's place.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact