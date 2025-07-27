Sign up
Welcome home
That's what the crew announced, at least in Faroese. For me it was like coming home, since I lived here for almost 30 years.
I met a lot of people I know from the airport and home to my daughter's place.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
365
