Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1671
Rowing competition
The final round of the rowing competitions takes place in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, at the national holiday "Ólavsøku"
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2549
photos
49
followers
22
following
457% complete
View this month »
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
Latest from all albums
180
1670
5
25
181
71
231
1671
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Flott🇫🇴😊
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close