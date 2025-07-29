Sign up
Photo 1672
Faroese national costume
A lot of people were wearing the national costumes. I liked this scene with the couple in a conversation.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 30th, 2025
