Faroese national costume by okvalle
Faroese national costume

A lot of people were wearing the national costumes. I liked this scene with the couple in a conversation.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Dorothy ace
Wonderful capture!
July 30th, 2025  
