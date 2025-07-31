Gjógv

The church in this village is from 1929. Before that, the villagers had to walk across the mountain to the next village to go to church. If a person died, they had to carry the coffin over the mountain.



I heard about a special incident during winter. Four men were carrying a coffin up the hill, but they were surprised by a heavy snowfall. They could not continue, and had to go back to Gjógv to get help. One man had to remain to guard the coffin. The weather worsened, so the men with the helpers couldn't go up again, and had to wait out the weather. Next day the men started the walk up the mountain again, but expected to find two bodies this time. When they arrived at the coffin, they could see a dead man next to it. Suddenly the lid of the coffin opened, and the man guarding the coffin came out. He saved his own life by exchanging places with the body!