Fog covered islands by okvalle
Photo 1675

Fog covered islands

This is the island Koltur with a hat of fog.

The island has a totally different appearance from an other angle, like in this photo:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-07-04
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

