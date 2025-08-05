Previous
Houseleek by okvalle
Photo 1679

Houseleek

I was "hunting" on my daughter's balcony and found this succulent to be very photogenic.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
It really is in this composition
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact