Saksun church I by okvalle
Photo 1680

Saksun church I

I visited the village Saksun today. I like this church, and the surroundings. The church was originally built in Tjørnuvík, but in 1858 it was disassembled, carried over the mountains and reassembled in Saksun.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
