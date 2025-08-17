Previous
Við Áir
Við Áir

By the narrow sound lies Við Áir, a whaling station built by Norwegians in 1905. More than a century has passed since the first ships set out from here, yet the red buildings still stand against the green slopes and shifting skies. It is the only surviving Norwegian whaling station in the Northern Hemisphere, while just two remain far to the south. Once alive with the noise of boilers, flensing knives and the smell of fresh whale oil, today it endures in silence, a rare monument to the era when whaling shaped both the Faroese and Norwegian connection to the sea. Við Áir is more than a relic—it is a solitary witness to a vanished world of ocean hunts, ambition, and the fragile bond between people and nature.
Ole Kristian Valle

