Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1692
Óli
Óli Lindenskov
@mubbur
and I had a nice photo trip today. We had this planned for a while, and today was the only day possible. We have both been pretty busy lately, so it was nice with a little break, and have some good time with our cameras.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2596
photos
52
followers
22
following
463% complete
View this month »
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
Latest from all albums
1690
1691
8
31
192
74
234
1692
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Thanks fore a nice photo trip😊
August 18th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Likewise
@mubbur
August 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close