Haldarsvík church by okvalle
Photo 1694

Haldarsvík church

The only octagonal church in the Faroe Islands.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
Oli Lindenskov
Fott👍😊
August 20th, 2025  
