Leaf by okvalle
Leaf

The summer is definitely ending soon. I've seen some yellow birch leaves, but still not so many.

I returned from the Faroe Islands yesterday, and started work today. I actually need some rest, but I have only myself to blame, working the whole vacation.
Ole Kristian Valle

