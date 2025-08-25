Sign up
Previous
Photo 1699
Leaf
The summer is definitely ending soon. I've seen some yellow birch leaves, but still not so many.
I returned from the Faroe Islands yesterday, and started work today. I actually need some rest, but I have only myself to blame, working the whole vacation.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th August 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
