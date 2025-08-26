Sign up
Previous
Photo 1700
Another leaf
After I took the picture of a leaf yesterday, I picked up this one, and planned it for today's picture.
It was another busy day in the bus today, and it seems like I'll get an even more busier day tomorrow. I need a vacation ;)
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
26th August 2025 4:50pm
