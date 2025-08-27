Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1701
On the ferry
Today was pretty busy. I crossed the Oslofjord twice with ferry. I was a wet day, so I really didn't go out with the camera.
This picture is just snapped from my seat
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2615
photos
51
followers
22
following
466% complete
View this month »
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
Latest from all albums
10
1697
33
195
1698
1699
1700
1701
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close