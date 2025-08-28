The bridge at Vemork

The suspension bridge at Vemork stretches across the steep Måna gorge, a place forever tied to one of the most daring sabotage missions of the Second World War. On the icy night of February 27, 1943, Norwegian commandos from the resistance crept silently through snow and darkness, crossing this abyss to reach the heavily guarded heavy water plant beyond. Their target was the machinery that produced deuterium oxide—heavy water—vital to Nazi Germany’s nuclear program. By placing explosives deep inside the facility, they crippled the production and dealt a decisive blow to Hitler’s atomic ambitions. Today the bridge and the old power station above stand in quiet dignity, no longer paths of peril but monuments to courage, ingenuity, and the resolve of a small nation that shaped the course of world history.