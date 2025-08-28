Previous
The bridge at Vemork by okvalle
Photo 1702

The bridge at Vemork

The suspension bridge at Vemork stretches across the steep Måna gorge, a place forever tied to one of the most daring sabotage missions of the Second World War. On the icy night of February 27, 1943, Norwegian commandos from the resistance crept silently through snow and darkness, crossing this abyss to reach the heavily guarded heavy water plant beyond. Their target was the machinery that produced deuterium oxide—heavy water—vital to Nazi Germany’s nuclear program. By placing explosives deep inside the facility, they crippled the production and dealt a decisive blow to Hitler’s atomic ambitions. Today the bridge and the old power station above stand in quiet dignity, no longer paths of peril but monuments to courage, ingenuity, and the resolve of a small nation that shaped the course of world history.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
466% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact