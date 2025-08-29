Sign up
Previous
Photo 1703
Time for ice cream
I purchased this machine today, with money I got from tips while working in the Faroe Islands this summer.
I'm looking forward to try it out soon.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2618
photos
51
followers
22
following
466% complete
View this month »
Margaret Brown
ace
Ooo on my wish list too!
August 29th, 2025
