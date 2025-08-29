Previous
Time for ice cream by okvalle
Photo 1703

Time for ice cream

I purchased this machine today, with money I got from tips while working in the Faroe Islands this summer.
I'm looking forward to try it out soon.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
466% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Ooo on my wish list too!
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact