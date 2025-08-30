Sign up
Previous
Photo 1704
Wooden utensils
I went out for some shopping on my only day off this week, and brought my camera with me as usual. I liked the pattern in these wooden utensils.
I bought some ingredients for my Ninja Creami ice cream machine, mixed up two tubs, one with canoe peaches for a sorbet, and one for chocolate ice cream. Expect some pictures one of the first days.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th August 2025 11:44am
