Wooden utensils by okvalle
Photo 1704

Wooden utensils

I went out for some shopping on my only day off this week, and brought my camera with me as usual. I liked the pattern in these wooden utensils.

I bought some ingredients for my Ninja Creami ice cream machine, mixed up two tubs, one with canoe peaches for a sorbet, and one for chocolate ice cream. Expect some pictures one of the first days.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
466% complete

Photo Details

