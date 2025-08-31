Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1705
The new bridge
The bridge is now close to completion. Tomorrow it will open a small path for pedestrians and cyclists, while the temporary bridge is taken down. The official opening of the bridge will be October 25th
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2620
photos
51
followers
22
following
467% complete
View this month »
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Latest from all albums
1699
1700
1701
196
1702
1703
1704
1705
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st August 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close