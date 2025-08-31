Previous
The new bridge by okvalle
The new bridge

The bridge is now close to completion. Tomorrow it will open a small path for pedestrians and cyclists, while the temporary bridge is taken down. The official opening of the bridge will be October 25th
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

