Previous
Broken camera! by okvalle
Photo 1706

Broken camera!

The joystick broke off my 90D yesterday. It's sad, and it will probably be costly to repair it. I'll just have to depend on my M50 for now.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
467% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact