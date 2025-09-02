Previous
Chinese lantern by okvalle
Photo 1707

Chinese lantern

Again I went to the museum park. It has been a while since last time I was there. I knew where to find these. I also picked up some dried ones for a later picture.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
467% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact