Vestfjord Bull

The Lockheed F-104 Starfighter, proudly displayed at Kongsberg Teknologipark, brought a rush of memories flooding back. When I was in eighth grade and living near the Bodø air base, I spent my work-experience week with 331 Squadron—at the very height of the Starfighter’s era, when it was known as the "Vestfjord Bull". I was allowed to help with small tasks, even installing an ejection seat in one of the aircraft. The shriek of the jet engines, the gleam of metal under Arctic skies, and the sense of being close to something powerful left an impression that has stayed with me for life.



Seeing this aircraft again decades later, silent and at rest, I felt the same mixture of awe and nostalgia. The Starfighter remains a symbol of Cold War vigilance and of my own first steps into a lifelong connection with Norway’s armed forces.