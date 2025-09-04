Same Place, New Light

Exactly one year later, the same scene revealed itself in sunshine, calm waters, and a completely new mood.One year ago, on a rainy grey day, I stopped here with a group of school children and captured this scene through mist and drizzle. Today, by pure coincidence, I returned to find the sky clear and the water calm, the little boat still resting at its mooring as if waiting to be photographed again. The island still floats on the horizon, yet the mood feels transformed. This is Holsfjorden, part of the great lake Tyrifjorden, here in the village of Sylling — a reminder of how the same place can tell a completely different story under new light.”See last year’s photo here: