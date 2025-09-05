Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1710
Dasiphora fruticosa
I spent the day on the road with almost no stops, so I grabbed this on my way home after parking the bus.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2625
photos
51
followers
22
following
468% complete
View this month »
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
5th September 2025 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such lovely detail
September 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close