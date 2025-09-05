Previous
Dasiphora fruticosa by okvalle
Photo 1710

Dasiphora fruticosa

I spent the day on the road with almost no stops, so I grabbed this on my way home after parking the bus.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
KoalaGardens🐨
such lovely detail
September 5th, 2025  
