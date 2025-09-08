Sign up
Rubbish
I'm very disappointed after driving a school to camp today. The bus looked like a rubbish tip. Adding to my hours today. I've already been on the road for 12 hours, and it's no fun having to deal with this instead of going home to rest.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
