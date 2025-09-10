Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1715
Service Time
Today I had to hand in my Canon EOS 90D for service after the joystick button broke off. The camera was registered, details filled in, and it will now be sent to Gothenburg for repair.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2632
photos
51
followers
22
following
469% complete
View this month »
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
Latest from all albums
1710
1711
197
1712
1713
1714
1715
198
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th September 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Hope it cant bee fixet 👍😊
September 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close