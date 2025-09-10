Previous
Service Time by okvalle
Service Time

Today I had to hand in my Canon EOS 90D for service after the joystick button broke off. The camera was registered, details filled in, and it will now be sent to Gothenburg for repair.
Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Hope it cant bee fixet 👍😊
September 10th, 2025  
