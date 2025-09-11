The Drawbridge

Returning to Gamlebyen after more than forty years — where history, memory, and my own journey meet.



The old drawbridge in Fredrikstad still stands guard over the moat, just as it has for centuries. Gamlebyen is one of Northern Europe’s best-preserved fortified towns, its star-shaped walls dating back to the 17th century.



I had not been here since 1981, when I spent my first three months in the military, marching through these cobblestone streets as a recruit. After my time here, I was sent to Harstad, and later served two periods in Lebanon.



Standing here now feels deeply nostalgic — a return to where it all began. The air seems to echo with footsteps from long ago, as if the fortress remembers the young recruits who once passed through its gates. Today I am an army veteran and still join veteran gatherings from time to time, carrying with me the quiet voice of this place, a reminder of where my journey started.