A Glimpse of Dyrsku'n
Photo 1717

A Glimpse of Dyrsku’n

Catching a moment between showers

I was in Seljord today to pick up passengers from Dyrsku’n — Norway’s largest agricultural fair, a tradition dating back to 1866. The event fills the whole valley with tractors, logging machines, animals, and food stalls, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

It had been a rainy day, but just while I was there, the sky cleared for a moment. From where I had parked the bus, I could hear the buzz of conversation, the rumble of engines, and smell the food being cooked. I didn’t have a ticket this time, so I stayed outside the fence and took this photo — a small glimpse of the bustle inside.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

