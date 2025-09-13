Retro Rides

Previous
When sightseeing meets sidecars

While waiting to pick up my passengers at Vigeland Park today, I noticed three motorcycles with sidecars pulling up behind the park entrance. Their passengers climbed out with wide smiles — they had just seen Oslo in the most unusual way.

The bikes were classic-looking Ural sidecars, run by a company called Retro Tours. Their tagline says it all: “Visiting Oslo? Come and see this beautiful city in a different way.”

It was such a brilliant idea — a rolling piece of history turning a rainy day into a unique sightseeing experience.

I carry a small dream of one day owning a Harley-Davidson Tri Glide and riding from the North Cape to Cape Town. That dream may never come true, but a trip with these guys would surely be a fun and different way to see the city.

Learn more here: http://www.retro-tours.no
